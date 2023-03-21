Governor Cooper visiting childcare centers in the east

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The North Carolina state governor is visiting Eastern Carolina to highlight investments being made in childcare.

Governor Roy Cooper will be here in the east touring two childcare centers Tuesday. Cooper is to highlight backing in childcare for military families and proposed budget funding in early childhood education.

The governor will stop at The Creative Academy Early Learning Center in Goldsboro at 10:15 a.m. and Dawnsha’s Loving Childcare in Greenville at 12:30 p.m.

