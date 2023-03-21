Gov. Cooper tours Greenville childcare business, touts proposed budget

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Governor Roy Cooper was in Eastern Carolina on Tuesday to visit a childcare center and promote his proposed budget.

Cooper got a tour of Dawnsha’s Loving Childcare #2 on N. Greene Street in Greenville.

The governor’s office said his proposed budget, dubbed First in Opportunity, looks to invest $1.5 billion in new funding for child care and early childhood education.

$500 million of that proposal will go to child care stabilization grants which will help with access to affordable early childhood education.

$200 million will go to increase child care subsidy rates in rural and lower wealth communities.

Prior to his visit to Greenville, the governor toured a childcare center in Goldsboro and highlighted the Military Child Care in Your Neighborhood-PLUS Expansion program. That program assists military families in the state with child care costs.

Merit Morgan was at the governor’s stop in Greenville and will have a report tonight on WITN News at 6.

