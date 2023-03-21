Father & son charged with attempted Lenoir County break-in

LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A father and son are facing charges after deputies accused them of trying to break into a building.

The Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office said that Dewey Price and Dewey Price, II, were charged with felony attempted breaking and/or entering a building and felony injry to real property to obtain nonferrous metal resulting in damages greater than $10,000.

Investigators said the pair were found and questioned on February 24th after an attempted break-in at 1617 Highway 11 South near Kinston. Officials later determined the duo responsible for damaging the building’s air conditioning unit and trying to force their way into the building.

The pair were charged on March 16.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.