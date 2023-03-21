Advertise With Us
ECU Director of Athletics named to NCAA Division-I Baseball committee

He begins in September and his term runs through the 2027 season.
ECU AD Jon Gilbert
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 2:52 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - East Carolina Director of Athletics Jon Gilbert is named Tuesday to the NCAA Division I baseball committee starting in September. It’s an administrative position providing oversight for the NCAA Division I Baseball Championship and College World Series. His term runs from September of this year through August of 2027.

The Committee selects teams, seeds them, and brackets the NCAA Tournament field.

