ECU Director of Athletics named to NCAA Division-I Baseball committee

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - East Carolina Director of Athletics Jon Gilbert is named Tuesday to the NCAA Division I baseball committee starting in September. It’s an administrative position providing oversight for the NCAA Division I Baseball Championship and College World Series. His term runs from September of this year through August of 2027.

The Committee selects teams, seeds them, and brackets the NCAA Tournament field.

