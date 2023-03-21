Advertise With Us
Dickinson Avenue After Dark highlights breweries, wineries in the east

Dickinson Avenue After Dark returns
Dickinson Avenue After Dark returns(WITN)
By WITN Web Team and Courtney Bunting
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 12:11 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - If you’ve been looking for a night of sipping wine, beer or cider while enjoying all the east has to offer, you’re in luck!

Dickinson Avenue After Dark is this Friday from 7 pm. until 10 p.m. and features businesses east of I-95.

Visitors can eat and drink local while enjoying live music and watching fire and aerial performances in Greenville’s Uptown district.

Entry is free, and drinks can be purchased through tokens for $6 which are good for a pint of beer or one glass of wine.

You can also purchase samples for $1 a piece.

Organizers stopped by ENC at Three on Tuesday to offer a preview.

Visit their Facebook page for more information.

There is no age limit for entry, but the event is geared toward adults.

