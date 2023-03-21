Advertise With Us
Deputies searching for Lenoir County sweepstakes theft suspects

Deputies said these two men took money from a sweepstakes business in Lenoir County.
By WITN Web Team
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 11:26 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies are asking for help finding two men they said stole money from a sweepstakes business.

The Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office said that the men took a large amount of money from the Bonus Spins Sweepstakes at 2419 Highway 258 North on Monday.

We’re told the money was taken from a safe inside the business.

If you have any information, call deputies at 252-559-6100.

