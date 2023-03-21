Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe

Dealership employee shot, killed over vehicle sale; customer arrested

Jakira Anderson, 23, has been arrested after a shooting involving an employee at an auto...
Jakira Anderson, 23, has been arrested after a shooting involving an employee at an auto dealership.(Dane Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Nick Viviani and Jordan Gartner
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 5:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDDLETON, Wis. (WMTV/Gray News) - An employee at a Wisconsin auto dealership has died in a shooting involving a customer.

According to the Middleton Police Department, Jakira Anderson, 23, has been booked on a charge of first-degree intentional homicide in connection with the shooting.

Police said officers responded to a disturbance at MSI Auto Sales, just outside of the downtown area, at about 1:30 p.m. Monday.

A dealership employee was found shot and killed in what appeared to be over a previous vehicle sale, authorities said.

According to police, they found Anderson a few hours later after the shooting and took her into custody.

Middleton Police Chief Troy Hellenbrand urged anyone with more information to contact them at 608-824-7300 as their investigation remains ongoing.

Copyright 2023 WMTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Claude Brooks arrested following Pitt County standoff
UPDATE: Florida child murder suspect taken into custody following Pitt County standoff
Leon Mitchell dies in Craven Co. Jail
2020 murder suspect found dead in Craven County jail
Jayden Ellis was shot and killed Saturday.
Kinston police release name of teen shot and killed
Five people have been arrested for attempting to smuggle drugs into a Louisiana jail,...
Sheriff: 5 arrested for attempting to smuggle drugs into jail
New asphalt and permanent lane markings will be placed on a one-and-a-half-mile segment of US...
Highway in Eastern Carolina city undergoing major resurfacing

Latest News

ECU Director of Athletics named to NCAA Division-I Baseball committee
FILE - Teddybear Chollas are seen within the proposed Avi Kwa Ame National Monument on Feb. 12,...
Biden creates national monuments, marine sanctuary in West
Gladys Knight performs in the State Dining Room of the White House in Washington, Wednesday,...
Springsteen, Gladys Knight, Louis-Dreyfus among 22 honored by Biden
Eastern Carolina food distribution sees increase after SNAP ends Covid befnits
Eastern Carolina food distribution sees increase after SNAP ends Covid befnits
Police in Wisconsin said Erik Metzig was charged in the deaths of his parents, who were found...
Police: Man accused of killing parents wrote he wanted to eliminate them in journal