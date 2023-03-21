D.A.: Man sentenced in fatal Pitt County drunk driving accident

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A man will spend at least 7 years behind bars for hitting and killing a person with their vehicle in 2020.

The Pitt County District Attorney’s Office said that on Monday Calvin Horne pled no contest to felony death by motor vehicle in the death of Aaron Chanakira.

Horne was sentence to between 7 and 9 years in prison.

The state presented evidence that Horne drove drunk on November 29th, 2020 on Highway 264 in Pitt County and unintentionally hit Chanakira with his vehicle.

Investigators said that Horne failed several field sobriety tests and that an analysis of his blood showed he had a BAC of 0.11.

