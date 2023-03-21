Advertise With Us
Craven County Sheriff’s Office trying to locate missing teen

Antonio James has been missing for more than a week
Antonio James has been missing for more than a week(Craven Co. Sheriff)
By Dave Jordan
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 10:46 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -The Craven County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing juvenile.

The sheriff’s office says 17-year-old Antonio James of Half Moon Road in New Bern was last seen on March 12th and was reported missing by his mother Monday.

James was last seen wearing grey sweatpants, a grey hoodie, and a red backpack.

Anyone with information on James is asked to contact the Craven County Sheriff’s Office at 252-633-2357 or 252-636-6620.

