Craven County sheriff shares results of recent drug & firearm arrests

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A sheriff’s office in the East continued regular press conferences detailing drug and weapons arrest in the county.

Craven County Sheriff Chip Hughes shared Tuesday morning the latest arrests by his deputies.

24 people were charged between January and February.

Deputies said they seized:

-Nearly two ounces of heroin/fentanyl or 500 dosage units worth $10,000

-Over 15 and half ounces of cocaine or 440 dosage units worth $44,000

-Over 44 and half ounce of meth or 1,262 dosage units worth $126,000

-8 firearms

-4 fugitives

-Money seized: $14,806

Arrested:

Brian Campbell: 2 counts of trafficking heroin, PWIMSD schedule I, PWIMSD schedule II, PWIMSD schedule VI, possession of firearm by felon, maintain dwelling for drugs

Raytarian Brown: Possession of schedule II

Robert Durocher, Jr.: Two counts of trafficking heroin, trafficking meth, possession of cocaine, maintain a vehicle for drugs

Daquan Rosenboro: Trafficking meth, possession of firearm by felon

Krystal Antwine: Possession of meth

Travania Bryant: Possession of cocaine

Eric Sproule: Possession of firearm by felon

Tynisha Mead: Possession of heroin

Jessica Hart: Two counts PWISD schedule II, PWISD schedule VI, possession of meth, possession of drug paraphernalia

Hassan Gibbs: PWISD schedule I, PWISD schedule VI, maintaining dwelling for drugs

Nathan Wood: Possession of meth

William Edwards: Possession of cocaine, possession of firearm by convicted felon

Curtis Cahoon: Possession of schedule II

Norma Castro: Possession schedule I

John Jones: Possession of meth, possession schedule II, possession schedule VI

Walter Green, Jr.: Two counts trafficking cocaine, PWISD cocaine, sell/deliver schedule II, maintain dwelling for drugs

Christopher Meadows: Possession of meth

Randall Harvey: Possession with intent to sell & deliver schedule VI

Tabitha Paul: Possession of heroin, possession schedule III, PWISD schedule I

Chloe Martin: Possession of heroin, possession of drug paraphernalia

Shawn Borkowski: Possession of cocaine

Jimmy Minor: Possession of schedule II

Christopher House: PWIMSD meth

Tiffany Paxson: Two counts possession of cocaine

