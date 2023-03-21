Craven County sheriff shares results of recent drug & firearm arrests
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A sheriff’s office in the East continued regular press conferences detailing drug and weapons arrest in the county.
Craven County Sheriff Chip Hughes shared Tuesday morning the latest arrests by his deputies.
24 people were charged between January and February.
Deputies said they seized:
-Nearly two ounces of heroin/fentanyl or 500 dosage units worth $10,000
-Over 15 and half ounces of cocaine or 440 dosage units worth $44,000
-Over 44 and half ounce of meth or 1,262 dosage units worth $126,000
-8 firearms
-4 fugitives
-Money seized: $14,806
Arrested:
Brian Campbell: 2 counts of trafficking heroin, PWIMSD schedule I, PWIMSD schedule II, PWIMSD schedule VI, possession of firearm by felon, maintain dwelling for drugs
Raytarian Brown: Possession of schedule II
Robert Durocher, Jr.: Two counts of trafficking heroin, trafficking meth, possession of cocaine, maintain a vehicle for drugs
Daquan Rosenboro: Trafficking meth, possession of firearm by felon
Krystal Antwine: Possession of meth
Travania Bryant: Possession of cocaine
Eric Sproule: Possession of firearm by felon
Tynisha Mead: Possession of heroin
Jessica Hart: Two counts PWISD schedule II, PWISD schedule VI, possession of meth, possession of drug paraphernalia
Hassan Gibbs: PWISD schedule I, PWISD schedule VI, maintaining dwelling for drugs
Nathan Wood: Possession of meth
William Edwards: Possession of cocaine, possession of firearm by convicted felon
Curtis Cahoon: Possession of schedule II
Norma Castro: Possession schedule I
John Jones: Possession of meth, possession schedule II, possession schedule VI
Walter Green, Jr.: Two counts trafficking cocaine, PWISD cocaine, sell/deliver schedule II, maintain dwelling for drugs
Christopher Meadows: Possession of meth
Randall Harvey: Possession with intent to sell & deliver schedule VI
Tabitha Paul: Possession of heroin, possession schedule III, PWISD schedule I
Chloe Martin: Possession of heroin, possession of drug paraphernalia
Shawn Borkowski: Possession of cocaine
Jimmy Minor: Possession of schedule II
Christopher House: PWIMSD meth
Tiffany Paxson: Two counts possession of cocaine
