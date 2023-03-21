Advertise With Us
City of Greenville sharing new parking plan for Uptown District

By WITN Web Team
Updated: 18 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A meeting in one town in the east today will focus on the future of parking in the city.

The city of Greenville will host a public meeting this afternoon in order to provide information to business owners about the new parking plan for the Uptown District.

The meeting will cover topics like on-street, surface lot, and reserved parking for the city. The meeting will happen on the third-floor gallery of City Hall in Greenville at 2 p.m. Tuesday afternoon.

