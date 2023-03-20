Zach’s First Alert Forecast: One Last Frost/Freeze?

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Temperatures Tuesday morning will hit the freezing mark for the final time this week. If you don’t see a freeze, you’ll still likely see a frost. Temperatures stay too high for a frost or freeze through the rest of the week. Our average last frost/freeze dates are almost here. We’re past the last average date for the Outer Banks, it was March 6th. The average last freeze date for the New Bern area is March 22nd. It’s March 25th for the Greenville area. Not sounding the all clear yet, but it’s possible this is the last freeze until the fall. No sign in the long-range data of another freeze but we’ll give it another 5-10 days to make sure there aren’t any surprises coming in April.

After a dry Tuesday, another small disturbance arrives bringing more coastal showers. These will have a better chance of reaching the ground and could be a little heavier than what we saw Monday. Highs start to reach the 60s through mid-week before 70s and 80s closer to the weekend.

With the warm weather, we’ll have to watch for a few scattered storms on Saturday. No signs of severe weather at the moment. Storms could be a little loud with thunder and hopefully a little heavier rain to help with the dry conditions.

Monday

Partly cloudy. Frost and freeze expected. Low 30F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.

Tuesday

Sunshine and clouds mixed. High 61F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.

Wednesday

Considerable cloudiness. Occasional rain showers in the afternoon. High 65F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.

Thursday

Partly cloudy. High around 77F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph.

