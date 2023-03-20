Advertise With Us
Winterville intersection closure for sewer project

sewer manhole generic
sewer manhole generic(WILX)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 7:15 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A street and intersection will be closed in an Eastern Carolina city for a sewer project.

Winterville town officials say Cooper Street, a portion of Mill Street, and Cross Street will be closed to allow trucks to enter Winterville Machine Works. The intersection of Cross Street and Cooper Street will be closed from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

