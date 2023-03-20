“We lost a lot of stuff”: Roommate of Morehead City house fire victim speaks

MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WITN) - Four Police officers in Morehead City managed to save a man from a Sunday morning house fire.

According to Morehead City Police, Charles Lewis, Ryan Adams, R. Benway, and T. Estep managed a three-minute response to the fire just before the morning shift change.

“Officers know that their uniforms typically are not suitable for fire. I can tell you based upon what I’ve seen on video the officers knew that their opportunity was then and now. If the decision wasn’t made right then the house was going up pretty quickly,” said Morehead City Police Capt. Tim Guthrie.

Morehead City Police say they rescued a man just before 7:00 a.m. on Sunday from the home on North 12th street. Antoine Robinson says that man was his roommate and owner of the home, Willie Munford.

Police reports say Munford had to be pulled out of the house because he was in critical condition. He was transported to a local hospital after the fire for what law enforcement described as severe injuries.

“It was just a late night and I was going to stay home but our friend was like come out and have fun we hadn’t seen you in a while so I decided to go at the last minute and I wake up to this the next morning,” said Robinson.

“I lost a lot of stuff but all that could be replaced you know I just wanna make sure my homie is good,” he continued.

“He would not have survived in fact in a condition they found him in another minute or two I believe he would have been deceased,” added Morehead City’s Fire Department’s Dykeman Baily.

Bodycam footage of the fire has not been released by Morehead City Police. Officials say the investigation into the cause of the fire is ongoing.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.