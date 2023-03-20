Water issues persist in town of Grifton

GRIFTON, N.C. (WITN) - Water system issues are continuing to impact one Eastern Carolina town.

Pitt County officials said that a system pressure advisory remains in effect for Grifton.

The original advisory went out on Friday at 4 p.m. and was the result of a water leak at Queen Street and South Highland Boulevard.

Officials said the leak was fixed.

Residents are being told to continue boiling any water that would be used for human consumption because low or no system pressure can increase the possibility of bacteria exposure.

“The advisory remains in place by NCDEQ and testing continues today. It is hoped favorable results will be received on Tuesday, and the advisory can be lifted,” says Dr. John L. Silvernail, Pitt County Public Health Director, in a press release.

