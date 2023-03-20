Supporters call on Governor Cooper to pardon exonerated man for Winterville robbery

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - Supporters of a Pitt County pastor who served eight years for a robbery he didn’t commit rallied outside the governor’s mansion this past weekend.

Darron Carmon and his supporters are calling on Governor Roy Cooper to grant Carmon a pardon. Supporters held signs up Saturday reading “Pardon Darron Carmon” and “We Love You Pastor Darron Carmon.”

Reporter Justin Lundy spoke with Carmon earlier this month about a lawsuit he’s filed against Winterville police.

In 1993, officers charged 19-year-old Darron Carmon with robbing the Fresh Way Convivence store at gunpoint, now renamed Winterville Food Mart.

According to a lawsuit filed by Carmon’s attorney, Winterville police officers arrested him even though he didn’t match the store clerk’s description.

The lawsuit also reads the officers took finger and palm prints from the convenience store that did not match Carmon’s.

Carmon served 8 years of a 40-year sentence in prison and was released in 2001 for good behavior.

