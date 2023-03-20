Shelter in place ordered at Pitt Co. subdivision

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office is telling people to shelter in place at a subdivision just outside of Greenville.

In a Facebook post Monday afternoon, they asked anyone on Buckingham Drive to “shelter in place” and anyone outside that area to avoid it.

No other details are available at this time. WITN has reached out to a Pitt Co. Sheriff’s Office spokesperson for further details, but we have not heard back.

