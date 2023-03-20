Advertise With Us
Public hearing to be held for Pitt County Land Use Plan

By Cameron Crocheron
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 6:13 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A county in Eastern North Carolina will hold a meeting on what the future of the county will look like.

Pitt County, along with the Greenville Urban Area MPO, and the North Carolina Department of Transportation have developed a new comprehensive land plan called, “Envision Pitt County 2045.”

The plan will guide future growth and development within the county while also establishing new policy recommendations for managing land use, housing, economic development, and more.

“The new plan includes a future land use map which establishes several character areas that describe the desired types of development and intended land use pattern within the unincorporated areas of Pitt County,” said Eric Gooby, AICP, Senior Planner with Pitt County Planning and Development.

The meeting will be held by the Pitt County Board of Commissioners and will begin at 6 p.m. on Monday in the Eugene James Auditorium inside the county administration building.

