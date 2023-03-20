NCDOT crossline work to close Kinston road Tuesday
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 1:58 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - Drivers in one Eastern Carolina city will want to make note of a several day road closure.
Kinston Public Services said that Rouse Road will close on Tuesday until Thursday at 5 p.m.
Officials said road work by the NCDOT will replace a crossline.
Drives are told to us Highway 148, Highway 258, and Hull Road to detour around the closure.
Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.