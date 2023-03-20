Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe

NCDOT crossline work to close Kinston road Tuesday

Rouse Road is set to close Tuesday for work by the NCDOT.
Rouse Road is set to close Tuesday for work by the NCDOT.(Kinston Public Services)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 1:58 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - Drivers in one Eastern Carolina city will want to make note of a several day road closure.

Kinston Public Services said that Rouse Road will close on Tuesday until Thursday at 5 p.m.

Officials said road work by the NCDOT will replace a crossline.

Drives are told to us Highway 148, Highway 258, and Hull Road to detour around the closure.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Five people have been arrested for attempting to smuggle drugs into a Louisiana jail,...
Sheriff: 5 arrested for attempting to smuggle drugs into jail
The victim had gone to the home with her young son, who ran for help when two of the three dogs...
Woman dies after attack by neighbor’s dogs she went to feed
Early morning house fire Thursday in Nashville, N.C.
Neighbor pulls Eastern Carolina woman from burning home
Jayden Ellis was shot and killed Saturday.
Kinston police release name of teen shot and killed
Early morning house fire in Morehead City.
Officials: Early morning house fire leaves person with significant injuries

Latest News

Deputies said that a wanted suspect is barricaded in a home in the Windsor subdivision.
UPDATE: Wanted suspect barricaded inside home in Pitt County
2,000-acre prescribed burn in Croatan National Forest taking place
Police and barbers team up for Manhood Monday to provide free haircuts
Highway in Eastern Carolina city undergoing major resurfacing
Highway in Eastern Carolina city undergoing major resurfacing