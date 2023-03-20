Advertise With Us
Highway in Eastern Carolina city undergoing major resurfacing

New asphalt and permanent lane markings will be placed on a one-and-a-half-mile segment of US 70 in Morehead City.
New asphalt and permanent lane markings will be placed on a one-and-a-half-mile segment of US 70 in Morehead City.(WBTV File)
By WITN Web Team
Updated: 24 minutes ago
MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WITN) - Changes in all lanes of a highway that runs through an Eastern Carolina city start Monday and will cause lane closures in the coming weekdays.

New asphalt and permanent lane markings will be placed on a one-and-a-half-mile segment of US 70 in Morehead City.

A state highway contractor will make the changes on all lanes of the highway in both directions between McCabe street and Harris Road. Work on the highway will begin Monday morning with closures on single lanes of the highway throughout weekdays.

The contractor will work from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. with some occasional weekends. The project is set to be completed before the start of the Memorial Day Holiday. Drivers should expect delays and slow down while in the work zone.

