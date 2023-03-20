Fire departments asking county officials to raise their individual fire tax

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - Those living in Lenoir County will have the opportunity to find out why volunteer fire department districts are asking county officials to raise their individual fire tax.

The meetings were requested by the County Commissioners to inform the public about how the proposed tax increases will help the residents inside their districts. The tax increases will affect real, personal, and motor vehicles. This tax is specific to each individual fire district and all monies collected go directly to the department to provide fire protection and response, according to the press release.

Monday’s meeting will be at Wyse Fork Volunteer Fire Department in Kinston. It’s the first in a series of meetings on the topic scheduled for this week. All meetings take place at 7 P.M.

The other two meetings in Kinston are scheduled for Wednesday, March 22 at Southwood Volunteer Fire Department and Thursday, March 23 at Sandy Bottom Volunteer Fire Department.

To find out which fire district you live in, click here.

