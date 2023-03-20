Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe

Event held to give students a free hair cut at Pitt County school.

Event held to give students a free hair cut at Eastern Carolina school
By Alyssa Hefner
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 7:11 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Cops and Barbers started eight years ago with the Greenville Police Department, but recently, they’ve been holding events in schools.

“It’s like a blessing on a Monday morning for our kids,” said Richie Williams, a Greenville police sergeant.

Lakeforest Elementary held its second Manhood Monday event Monday morning to give their fifth graders a new haircut.

“I like it, you know, it’s more of them saying aye, we have it covered, so you don’t have to go and spend money to get it done,” said fifth grader Tristen Taylor.

Local Greenville barbers came in to give 28 fifth graders and their principal a haircut just in time for a dance on Friday.

“Have to make sure I look good because, on Friday, they’re gonna always challenge me to make sure that I look good too,” said Principal Anthony Perkins.

But the event is more than just a free haircut, especially right now, as there was a moment of silence for Jayceon Epps, a student who was killed after he was hit by a car while crossing the street.

“We realize how important it is, that we be visual and that we be present so those that are continuing on and struggling themselves see that we’re together as a community and that we as police are just a part of that,” said Ted Sauls, the Greenville Police Chief.

Right now, there are no new details as to whether or not the driver of the car that hit Epps will be charged.

Officials say Monday was also a great chance for students to get to know the police officers who serve their community.

The Cops and Barbers program has stopped by several middle and elementary schools across Pitt County this year.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Claude Brooks, Jr., was arrested Monday following a standoff with deputies.
UPDATE: Florida child murder suspect taken into custody following Pitt County standoff
Five people have been arrested for attempting to smuggle drugs into a Louisiana jail,...
Sheriff: 5 arrested for attempting to smuggle drugs into jail
Jayden Ellis was shot and killed Saturday.
Kinston police release name of teen shot and killed
The victim had gone to the home with her young son, who ran for help when two of the three dogs...
Woman dies after attack by neighbor’s dogs she went to feed
Early morning house fire Thursday in Nashville, N.C.
Neighbor pulls Eastern Carolina woman from burning home

Latest News

Pitt County recognizes hard work of DSS
Pitt County celebrates National Social Service Month
Police save man from house fire.
“We lost a lot of stuff”: Roommate of Morehead City house fire victim speaks
Zach's First Alert Web Weather 03-20-2023
“We lost a lot of stuff”: House fire victim’s roommate speaks