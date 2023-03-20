Event held to give students a free hair cut at Pitt County school.

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Cops and Barbers started eight years ago with the Greenville Police Department, but recently, they’ve been holding events in schools.

“It’s like a blessing on a Monday morning for our kids,” said Richie Williams, a Greenville police sergeant.

Lakeforest Elementary held its second Manhood Monday event Monday morning to give their fifth graders a new haircut.

“I like it, you know, it’s more of them saying aye, we have it covered, so you don’t have to go and spend money to get it done,” said fifth grader Tristen Taylor.

Local Greenville barbers came in to give 28 fifth graders and their principal a haircut just in time for a dance on Friday.

“Have to make sure I look good because, on Friday, they’re gonna always challenge me to make sure that I look good too,” said Principal Anthony Perkins.

But the event is more than just a free haircut, especially right now, as there was a moment of silence for Jayceon Epps, a student who was killed after he was hit by a car while crossing the street.

“We realize how important it is, that we be visual and that we be present so those that are continuing on and struggling themselves see that we’re together as a community and that we as police are just a part of that,” said Ted Sauls, the Greenville Police Chief.

Right now, there are no new details as to whether or not the driver of the car that hit Epps will be charged.

Officials say Monday was also a great chance for students to get to know the police officers who serve their community.

The Cops and Barbers program has stopped by several middle and elementary schools across Pitt County this year.

