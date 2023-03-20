Advertise With Us
Dollar Tree can’t afford to sell eggs anymore

With the rising costs of eggs, Dollar Tree can't afford to sell them anymore.
With the rising costs of eggs, Dollar Tree can't afford to sell them anymore.(Mike Mozart / CC BY 2.0)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 3:58 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
(CNN) – Eggs have recently become too expensive for many of us. Now, even Dollar Tree can’t afford to sell them anymore.

The discount chain sells most products for $1.25 and a small selection of items for three or five bucks.

The company used to sell cartons of eight or six eggs for $1.25.

Short supply and high production costs are partly to blame for the sky-high egg prices, but producers are also using those factors to justify maximizing their profits.

Most retailers have raised egg prices on customers to adjust for higher costs.

However, Dollar Tree doesn’t have as much flexibility to do that. The company said it will bring back eggs when costs come down.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

