2020 murder suspect found dead in Craven County jail

Leon Mitchell dies in Craven Co. Jail
Leon Mitchell dies in Craven Co. Jail(WITN)
By WITN Web Team and Courtney Bunting
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 10:16 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Officials with the Craven County Sheriff’s Office say a 2020 murder suspect died while in jail earlier this month.

Officials with the sheriff’s office confirm that 37-year-old Leon Mitchell was found unresponsive on March 5th. We’re told staff tried to resuscitate him but couldn’t.

Mitchell was arrested and charged with first-degree murder in connection to Elizabeth Spencer’s death. His sister, 41-year-old Tyrabia Parker, is facing a charge of accessory after the fact of first degree murder.

Officials searched extensively for the New Bern woman’s body after she was originally reported missing. Spencer’s remains were found in a remote area of Jones County.

The investigation is now in the hands of the State Bureau of Investigation. The Craven County Sheriff’s Office is awaiting a toxicology report to confirm the cause of death.

WITN covered Mitchell’s first court appearance back in July 2020.

