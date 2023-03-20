2020 murder suspect found dead in Craven County jail

CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Officials with the Craven County Sheriff’s Office say a 2020 murder suspect died while in jail earlier this month.

Officials with the sheriff’s office confirm that 37-year-old Leon Mitchell was found unresponsive on March 5th. We’re told staff tried to resuscitate him but couldn’t.

Mitchell was arrested and charged with first-degree murder in connection to Elizabeth Spencer’s death. His sister, 41-year-old Tyrabia Parker, is facing a charge of accessory after the fact of first degree murder.

Officials searched extensively for the New Bern woman’s body after she was originally reported missing. Spencer’s remains were found in a remote area of Jones County.

The investigation is now in the hands of the State Bureau of Investigation. The Craven County Sheriff’s Office is awaiting a toxicology report to confirm the cause of death.

WITN covered Mitchell’s first court appearance back in July 2020.

