2,000-acre prescribed burn in Croatan National Forest taking place

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Residents in one part of Craven County may start to notice or smell smoke due to a prescribed burn.

Forestry officials said that the 2,000-acre burn is taking place 10-miles south of New Bern in the Croatan National Forest off of Catfish Lake Road near the Croatan community.

We’re told that a helicopter will be helping with the burn and that visitors are reminded it’s prohibited to fly a drone in or near an active burn area.

The goal of the burn is to reduce hazardous fuels on the forest floor to prevent catastrophic wildfires. It also helps imrpove habitat for fire adapted species such as the Red Cockaded Woodpecker.

