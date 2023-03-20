Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe

2,000-acre prescribed burn in Croatan National Forest taking place

(MGN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 1:45 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Residents in one part of Craven County may start to notice or smell smoke due to a prescribed burn.

Forestry officials said that the 2,000-acre burn is taking place 10-miles south of New Bern in the Croatan National Forest off of Catfish Lake Road near the Croatan community.

We’re told that a helicopter will be helping with the burn and that visitors are reminded it’s prohibited to fly a drone in or near an active burn area.

The goal of the burn is to reduce hazardous fuels on the forest floor to prevent catastrophic wildfires. It also helps imrpove habitat for fire adapted species such as the Red Cockaded Woodpecker.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Five people have been arrested for attempting to smuggle drugs into a Louisiana jail,...
Sheriff: 5 arrested for attempting to smuggle drugs into jail
The victim had gone to the home with her young son, who ran for help when two of the three dogs...
Woman dies after attack by neighbor’s dogs she went to feed
Early morning house fire Thursday in Nashville, N.C.
Neighbor pulls Eastern Carolina woman from burning home
Jayden Ellis was shot and killed Saturday.
Kinston police release name of teen shot and killed
Early morning house fire in Morehead City.
Officials: Early morning house fire leaves person with significant injuries

Latest News

Pitt Co. Sheriff's Office orders shelter in place
Shelter in place ordered at Pitt Co. subdivision
Police and barbers team up for Manhood Monday to provide free haircuts
Highway in Eastern Carolina city undergoing major resurfacing
Highway in Eastern Carolina city undergoing major resurfacing
2020 murder suspect found dead in Craven County jail