WITN promotes Jacyn Abbott to sunrise anchor

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Beginning Monday morning, Eastern Carolina will see a familiar face join Lauren Baker and Jim Howard on our morning show.

Jacyn Abbott has been promoted to WITN’s new Sunrise Anchor.

After several months as WITN’s weekend evening anchor, Jacyn most recently took the reins of WITN’s “ENC At Three” where she quickly proved herself able to handle the community-oriented nature of that program.

Jacyn’s energy and passion for news will serve her well as she, Lauren, and Jim get Eastern Carolinians out the door each day of the week.

