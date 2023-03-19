Advertise With Us
Officials: Early morning house fire leaves person with significant injuries

Early morning house fire in Morehead City.
Early morning house fire in Morehead City.(n/a)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Mar. 19, 2023 at 3:45 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WITN) - An early morning fire in one Eastern Carolina town has left one with significant injuries.

According to the Morehead City Police Department, officers responded to the smell of smoke on 402 N 12th Street. Once on scene, they saw heavy smoke and fire coming from a house and one person still inside.

Officer Tim Estep, with the Morehead City Police Department, pulled the person out of the home. They were then transported to the hospital with significant injuries from the fire.

Multiple crews worked to contain the fire and did so within 30 minutes. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

