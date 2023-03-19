Advertise With Us
Goldsboro Police investigate baby death

(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Mar. 19, 2023 at 6:53 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - A child death investigation is underway after a 7-month-old baby was found dead in Goldsboro.

Goldsboro Police Department’s Investigative Services Bureau were dispatched to UNC Health Wayne Sunday at 1:26 p.m. for a report of a child death.

According to the Goldsboro Police Department, the 7-month-old boy was brought in to the Emergency Department by his parents, where he was pronounced dead.

The investigation is still developing and no new details have been released.

Anyone with information about this death investigation is asked to contact the Wayne county Area or text Crime Stoppers at (919)-735-2255

