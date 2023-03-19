10th ranked ECU baseball sweeps Missouri State

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The 10th ranked East Carolina baseball team kept making home sweet this weekend as they completed the sweep of Missouri State 10-1 on Sunday at Clark-LeClair Stadium.

Good guys on the board first 🤟🏴‍☠️ pic.twitter.com/Zv5SXF8rmf — East Carolina Baseball (@ECUBaseball) March 19, 2023

ECU got up two early on RBI knocks by Jacob Jenkins-Cowart and Lane Hoover. They led 2-0 into the middle innings then they opened it up.

Josh Grosz with a solid quality start. He went 7.2 innings and allowed no runs on 3 hits for his third win of the season.

The Pirates really broke it open in the late innings. Carter Cunningham hit a 2-run shot in the 8th. They scored 4 runs in the 8th.

Now you want to see what a @cartercunnin bomb looks like 🤟🏴‍☠️ pic.twitter.com/CP2NJNW3U6 — East Carolina Baseball (@ECUBaseball) March 19, 2023

The Pirates had to battle on Saturday and ended up winning 4-3 on a walk-off single by Jacob Starling.

Carter Spivey got the start and went 5 innings on Saturday. He gave up 2 runs on 4 hits with 9 strikeouts.

.@ryley_johnson2 has zero regard for his own body pic.twitter.com/QKfA4Zn2jl — East Carolina Baseball (@ECUBaseball) March 18, 2023

Jake Hunter got the win going 2.2 innings, allowed no runs on one hit in relief.

With the two wins this weekend the Pirates improved to 16-4. They are 13-1 at Clark-LeClair Stadium.

ECU will play Campbell next this Wednesday at 6 PM. The game is being played at a neutral field in Fayetteville. Campbell won the first meeting 6-5 at their field on a walk-off in the 10th.

