Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe

Yesavage dazzles as 10th ranked ECU baseball blanks Missouri State

#10 ECU 3, Missouri State 0
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 11:21 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Trey Yesavage picked up his third win of the year in his longest start as #10 ECU baseball blanked Missouri State 3-0 on Friday night to open their weekend series in Greenville.

Yesavage went 7.1 innings allowing no runs, on four hits, with 11 strikeouts to improve to 3-0 this year.

Wyatt Lunsford-Shenkman closed out the game with 1.2 innings of no hit ball for his second save of the season.

Joey Berini drove in Jacob Jenkins-Cowart on an infield dribbler to give the Pirates the lead in the fourth.

Justin Wilcoxen blasted a two-run shot to center in the 8th for insurance. Carter Cunningham came in on the homer that put ECU up 3-0.

The Pirates improve to 14-4. They earned coach Cliff Godwin his 318th career win which moved him ahead of former head coach Billy Godwin for 2nd all-time in ECU baseball history.

ECU faces Missouri State again on Saturday at 4 PM at Clark-LeClair Stadium.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Luis Rosas, a Fort Bragg soldier was arrested after chasing people around the RDU terminal.
Fort Bragg soldier arrested for chasing people around RDU terminal
The suspects were in a black four door Audi SUV
Pitt County Sheriff’s Office looking for suspects after sweepstakes employee beaten & shot
Lenoir County
WHO AM I? Lenoir Co. deputies say man stole from multiple stores
This photo was taken Wednesday afternoon on Allen Road.
Wheelchair activist posts bond after being jailed for impeding traffic in Greenville
Cameron Evans
Man gets 15 years for robbing banks in Greenville & Raleigh

Latest News

Yesavage dazzles as 10th ranked ECU baseball blanks Missouri State
Yesavage dazzles as 10th ranked ECU baseball blanks Missouri State
OSU blanks ECU
ECU softball splits doubleheader
ECU Softball vs. Ohio State
ECU Softball vs. Ohio State
Carolina Hurricanes
Hurricanes downed by the Maple Leafs