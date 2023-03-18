Yesavage dazzles as 10th ranked ECU baseball blanks Missouri State

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Trey Yesavage picked up his third win of the year in his longest start as #10 ECU baseball blanked Missouri State 3-0 on Friday night to open their weekend series in Greenville.

Yesavage went 7.1 innings allowing no runs, on four hits, with 11 strikeouts to improve to 3-0 this year.

Wyatt Lunsford-Shenkman closed out the game with 1.2 innings of no hit ball for his second save of the season.

Joey Berini drove in Jacob Jenkins-Cowart on an infield dribbler to give the Pirates the lead in the fourth.

Justin Wilcoxen blasted a two-run shot to center in the 8th for insurance. Carter Cunningham came in on the homer that put ECU up 3-0.

The Pirates improve to 14-4. They earned coach Cliff Godwin his 318th career win which moved him ahead of former head coach Billy Godwin for 2nd all-time in ECU baseball history.

ECU faces Missouri State again on Saturday at 4 PM at Clark-LeClair Stadium.

