UPDATE: Deputies charge man for several Lenoir County convenience store larcenies

LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies believe they’ve caught up with a man they say is responsible for stealing from convenience stores in the east.

The Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office said that Douglas Suggs, 39, was picked up by Kinston police.

Deputies said that Suggs is believed to have committed several larcenies at two Speedway convenience stores in Lenoir County on four different days in February and March.

On Friday, the sheriff’s office put out two surveillance photos showing the man they said stole from the businesses.

Suggs has been charged with two counts of felony larceny, two counts of obtaining property by false pretense, two counts of felony conspiracy, two counts of larceny, and two counts of conspiracy.

Suggs was also charged by Kinston police for separate crimes, and then taken by Greene County deputies to face charges there.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.