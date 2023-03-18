Russell’s First Alert Forecast: Sun and clouds this evening will become overcast later tonight

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Lots of clouds tonight also continuing into Sunday morning with sun progressively peeking through come the afternoon with a high of 53-degrees.

Temperatures will continue to drop even further into the overnight all across ENC except for the Outer Banks leading for the National Weather Service to already issue a “FREEZE WATCH” from late Sunday night through Monday morning.

Sunday

Some clouds in the morning will give way to mainly sunny skies for the afternoon. High 54F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. A “Freeze Watch” will be in effect for the overnight as temperatures drop down to 29-degrees.

Monday

Some morning frost expected. Lots of sun with few passing clouds. High 55F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.