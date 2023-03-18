Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe

Russell’s First Alert Forecast: Sun and clouds this evening will become overcast later tonight

Clouds stick around for your Sunday along with cooler temperatures
Russell
Russell(Russell James WITN)
By Russell James
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 4:59 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Lots of clouds tonight also continuing into Sunday morning with sun progressively peeking through come the afternoon with a high of 53-degrees.

Temperatures will continue to drop even further into the overnight all across ENC except for the Outer Banks leading for the National Weather Service to already issue a “FREEZE WATCH” from late Sunday night through Monday morning.

Sunday

Some clouds in the morning will give way to mainly sunny skies for the afternoon. High 54F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. A “Freeze Watch” will be in effect for the overnight as temperatures drop down to 29-degrees.

Monday

Some morning frost expected. Lots of sun with few passing clouds. High 55F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Luis Rosas, a Fort Bragg soldier was arrested after chasing people around the RDU terminal.
Fort Bragg soldier arrested for chasing people around RDU terminal
Cameron Evans
Man gets 15 years for robbing banks in Greenville & Raleigh
Robin Vick
Greenville police searching for missing homeless woman
The suspects were in a black four door Audi SUV
Pitt County Sheriff’s Office looking for suspects after sweepstakes employee beaten & shot
Lenoir County
WHO AM I? Lenoir Co. deputies say man stole from multiple stores

Latest News

Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day with sunshine
Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day all weekend long
DROUGHT MONITOR UPDATE (3.16.2023)
Drought Update: ENC still in need of rain
A hard freeze is likely late Tuesday and Wednesday.
One Last Freeze Threat for a Few Days
Fire Alert: Increased Danger in ENC
Fire Alert: Increased Danger in ENC