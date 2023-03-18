Advertise With Us
Recall issued for select frozen fruits over hepatitis A concerns

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says five people have been infected with...
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says five people have been infected with hepatitis after eating frozen organic strawberries.(FDA)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Mar. 18, 2023 at 5:51 AM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
(CNN) - Scenic Fruit Company is recalling certain types of frozen fruit due to a potential hepatitis A contamination.

The company says one of the products being recalled is the organic tropical fruit blend that is sold nationwide at Trader Joe’s.

Frozen organic strawberries that were sold under five different brand names, including Costco’s Kirkland Signature and Aldi’s Simply Nature, are also being recalled.

Those products were distributed in several states.

According to the Food and Drug Administration, hepatitis A is a contagious liver disease that stems from exposure to the hepatitis A virus.

Symptoms include fatigue, jaundice, and abdominal pain.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says five people have been infected with hepatitis after eating frozen organic strawberries, including two who were hospitalized.

No deaths have been reported.

Consumers are urged to throw away or return the product to the store for a full refund.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

