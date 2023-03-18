New Bern celebrates Arbor Day

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) -The City of New Bern held its Arbor Day ceremony Friday at Leander Morgan Park.

The event included guest speakers and refreshments.

New Bern is one of 83 cities and towns in North Carolina and one of about 3,600 in the nation to receive the designation of Tree City USA.

It’s the 27th year in a row the city has earned the recognition, which is something city leaders say they’re proud of.

New Bern City Manager Foster Hughes says, “We have a commitment to our environment and also the importance of trees in our community. With the City of New Bern being a Tree City USA is a big accomplishment on our part and how it is important to us.”

Friday’s event included a ceremonial tree planting in the park.

Attendees also received their own free saplings of eastern redbud and bald cypress trees.

