Neighbor pulls Eastern Carolina woman from burning home

NASHVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Firefighters in one Eastern Carolina town said that a neighbor rescued a woman from a burning home this past Thursday.

The Nashville Fire Department responded to a house fire on Simbleyn Drive Thursday morning at 3:40.

While on the way to the fire, officials learned that a woman was still inside the home.

Once they arrived, officials said they found a home in flames. They were also told the woman who was inside was helped out by a neighbor. Officials said that the woman suffered smoke inhalation and minor cuts from being pulled through the window.

Crews were able to get the fire under control in an hour.

The Nashville Fire Department was assisted by Red Oak Fire Department and West Mount Volunteer Fire Department, bringing the fire under control within an hour.

Nash County EMS was also on the scene, and Red Cross was contacted for the displaced residents.

Officials said they are hoping to recognize the neighbor for rescuing the woman from the home at a later date.

