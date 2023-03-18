Kinston police investigating after teen shot and killed

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - A teen has died after being shot in Kinston on Saturday.

Officers were called to 500 Marcella Dr around 1:40 p.m. for an unresponsive person.

Once the officers arrived, they found a 16-year-old boy dead from a gunshot wound.

Police are not releasing the name of the teen while they work to notify family members.

If anyone has information, you are asked to call the Kinston Police Department’s Tips Line at 252-939-4020 or Lenoir County Crime Stoppers at 252-523-4444.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.