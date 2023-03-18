First St. Patrick’s Day with social district in Greenville

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -This was the first St. Patrick’s Day on a Friday in years and the first with a new social district in Greenville allowing people to drink outside in designated areas as long as the beverage is purchased from participating bars.

Throughout the day and night Friday, people like ECU student Brock Casey were celebrating the day. “St. Patrick’s Day means a lot to me. All my family is Catholic, Irish, and really I just represent the green anytime I can.”

Those celebrating in Greenville could do so with their favorite beverage outside as long as they followed social district rules, which allows them to carry those drinks between Uptown and Dickinson Avenue from 10:00 am. until 11 p.m.

The two social district locations have been in place since October of 2022 but were recently combined into one district back in February.

Greenville spokesperson Brock Letchworth says the city hasn’t had any issues with people breaking the rules of the social district.

While people in Uptown were certainly enjoying the day to the fullest, Brock Richardson says the most important thing on the holiday is to have people around that you trust.

Richardson says, “It’s a dangerous world we live in so it’s always good to have people around to watch out for and protect you.”

It’s also a good idea to make sure you have a designated driver and don’t get behind the wheel if you have been drinking.

