ECU softball splits doubleheader
Pirates top Cleveland State, fall to OSU
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 10:46 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The ECU softball team split a doubleheader on campus on Friday night winning 5-1 over Cleveland State and falling 7-0 to Ohio State.
In game one the Pirates hurled a 1 hitter and capitalized on some errors to get the 5-1 win.
OSU had a 4-run second inning jolt started by a Kami Kortokrax two-run shot as they took game two 7-0.
The Pirates and Buckeyes meet again Saturday afternoon at 3 PM.
