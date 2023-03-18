ECU softball splits doubleheader

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The ECU softball team split a doubleheader on campus on Friday night winning 5-1 over Cleveland State and falling 7-0 to Ohio State.

In game one the Pirates hurled a 1 hitter and capitalized on some errors to get the 5-1 win.

OSU had a 4-run second inning jolt started by a Kami Kortokrax two-run shot as they took game two 7-0.

The Pirates and Buckeyes meet again Saturday afternoon at 3 PM.

