ECU football holds first full pads practice of spring ball in Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - ECU football held its first full contact, full pads practice of the spring. The special occasion even had the Pirates back in Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium for practice. It was a good chance to see some 7 on 7 drills and full on scrimmage. One of the big moments of the day was expected starting quarterback Mason Garcia breaking a big touchdown run in the scrimmage. The Pirates were excited to have a real football practice again.

“Obviously, first live contact today. First time in the stadium this spring. Those two things add a little bit more to practice,” says ECU head football coach Mike Houston, “Enthusiastic out here. I think the guys have had a positive start to spring. There have been some things we have done well. There have been some things we need to improve on.”

“When you don’t got no pads on, it don’t feel like football. Going through the techniques and stuff so you just working on techniques,” says ECU safety Julius Wood, “Once it comes to having the pads on. Doing all them things as such. It feels great to have the pads on and get physical. Play a physical game the way it’s meant to be played.”

