Zach’s First Alert Forecast: Rainy Start to the Weekend

Rain and Cooler Air Arrives Tonight
Chief Meteorologist Zach Holder
By Zach Holder
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 4:59 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - We’ve got rain on the way tonight after a warm and very windy day. Winds relax overnight with only a slight breeze as the heavier rain arrives. We’ll keep a small chance of sprinkles through the evening with higher rain chances closer to midnight. Midnight to 8 AM will be the wettest time period this weekend. Showers could linger along the coast through lunchtime.

Even if we see a little bit of sunshine Saturday, temperatures will be lower as cooler air arrives. Most probably don’t make it out of the 50s leading to some cold mornings. Wind should keep frost away Sunday morning but we’ll have a good chance of frost and a freeze Monday/Tuesday morning. Cooler air won’t last. We start to warm up through the middle of the week with 80s possible by next weekend.

Friday Night

Rain showers early will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Low around 49F. Winds SW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. Higher wind gusts possible.

Saturday

Cloudy. Periods of light rain early. High 60F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.

Sunday

Some clouds in the morning will give way to mainly sunny skies for the afternoon. High 54F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.

Monday

Sun and a few passing clouds. High 53F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.

