Water leak impacts water pressure for some in Grifton

water main break near chapel road
water main break near chapel road(MGN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 7:39 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
GRIFTON, N.C. (WITN) -The town of Grifton officials say a water leak will impact some residents starting on Friday.

The town posted about the issue Friday morning, saying water leak will lead to little or no water pressure for some people.

Officials say they are working to fix the problem, but there is no timeline of when the water leak will be repaired.

This is a developing story, and we will provide updates when they become available.

