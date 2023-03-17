Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe

Ukrainian born marine honored in Swansboro

Ukrainian born marine honored in Swansboro
By Justin Lundy
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 9:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SWANSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - A Ukrainian born U.S. Marine based in Eastern Carolina was recognized for her military service Thursday while her family puts their lives on the line in her home country’s war against Russia.

During a ceremony at Swansboro Food and Beverage Company, the Swansboro Chamber of Commerce presented Sgt. Alona Radchenko with their ‘Military Person of the Quarter’ award.

Radchenko, who moved to the United States when she was 14-years-old, tells us that her father is fighting on the frontlines in Ukraine against Russia. Over a year ago, the war in Ukraine begin with a Russian invasion, and it has been a prominent source of stress in Radchenko’s life.

“Especially since I’ve been deployed on a ship and I didn’t always have sources of communication,” Radchenko said. “Sometimes I wouldn’t have a way to communicate with my dad for weeks or maybe months.”

Radchenko wouldn’t say what exactly her father is doing on the frontlines, but says she’s proud he’s serving their home country.

Radchenko recently reenlisted in the U.S. military and plans to continue serving our country for another six years.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Luis Rosas, a Fort Bragg soldier was arrested after chasing people around the RDU terminal.
Fort Bragg soldier arrested for chasing people around RDU terminal
Fate Garner
Convicted felon charged with selling AR-15 to pawn shop
Finn, one of North Carolina's Outer Banks Wild Stallions was euthanized on Saturday morning.
Corolla Wild Horse Fund announces death of Wild Stallion
Luke Greenwood
DEPUTIES: Man who claimed to be wealthy Rockefeller busted in New Bern for fraud
James Graham
Kinston man charged with rape, kidnapping girl in Grifton

Latest News

Ukrainian born marine honored in Swansboro
Ukrainian born marine honored in Swansboro
The suspects were in a black four door Audi SUV
Pitt County Sheriff’s Office looking for suspects after sweepstakes employee beaten & shot
Zach's First Alert Forecast 03-16-2023
Operation Medicine Drop collects prescription drugs for disposal in Pitt County
Operation Medicine Drop collects prescription drugs for disposal in Pitt County