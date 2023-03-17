Ukrainian born marine honored in Swansboro

SWANSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - A Ukrainian born U.S. Marine based in Eastern Carolina was recognized for her military service Thursday while her family puts their lives on the line in her home country’s war against Russia.

During a ceremony at Swansboro Food and Beverage Company, the Swansboro Chamber of Commerce presented Sgt. Alona Radchenko with their ‘Military Person of the Quarter’ award.

Radchenko, who moved to the United States when she was 14-years-old, tells us that her father is fighting on the frontlines in Ukraine against Russia. Over a year ago, the war in Ukraine begin with a Russian invasion, and it has been a prominent source of stress in Radchenko’s life.

“Especially since I’ve been deployed on a ship and I didn’t always have sources of communication,” Radchenko said. “Sometimes I wouldn’t have a way to communicate with my dad for weeks or maybe months.”

Radchenko wouldn’t say what exactly her father is doing on the frontlines, but says she’s proud he’s serving their home country.

Radchenko recently reenlisted in the U.S. military and plans to continue serving our country for another six years.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.