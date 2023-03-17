State health officials, sheriff investigating Greene Co. group home deaths

SNOW HILL, N.C. (WITN) - State health officials along with a sheriff’s office are investigating two deaths at a group home this month.

Greene County Sheriff Matt Sasser said the two men - one 29 years old and the other 66 - died on separate occasions at Edwards Group Home.

One died on March 2 and the other on March 15. Sasser would not say which one died on which day.

The home’s listing on NCDHHS’ website describes the facility as “supervised living for adults with mental illness.”

No information about the cause of death or the men’s names was provided. Both deaths are under investigation by the sheriff’s office and the state Department of Health and Human Services.

