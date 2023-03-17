Advertise With Us
Sewer project closes street and intersection in Winterville on Monday

(Atlanta News First)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 8:35 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -A street and intersection in Winterville will be closed Monday for a sewer project.

Town officials say Cooper Street, halfway to Mill Street and Cross Street, will be closed to allow trucks enter Winterville Machine Works.

The intersection of Cross Street and Cooper Street will also be closed from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

