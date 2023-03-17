Sewer project closes street and intersection in Winterville on Monday

WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -A street and intersection in Winterville will be closed Monday for a sewer project.

Town officials say Cooper Street, halfway to Mill Street and Cross Street, will be closed to allow trucks enter Winterville Machine Works.

The intersection of Cross Street and Cooper Street will also be closed from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.