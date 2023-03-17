Saving Graces: Meet Oscura

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -This week’s cool cat is named Oscura and she is adorable. Oscura has had a rough run of luck but would make a terrific addition to any loving home.

Oscura had originally been adopted from saving graces but had to come back when her owner was unable to continue caring for her.

She is a loving cat and plays well with the other kittens in her foster home.

She’s a playful three-year-old and would make a terrific addition to anyone’s home.

The adoption fee is $95 and a good vet reference is required.

Visit saving graces4felines.org if you are interested in bringing Oscura home.

