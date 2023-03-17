Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe

Pitt County Sheriff’s Office looking for suspects after sweepstakes employee beaten & shot

The suspects were in a black four door Audi SUV
The suspects were in a black four door Audi SUV(Pitt County Sheriff's Office)
By Dave Jordan
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 9:32 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office has released a picture of a vehicle they say suspects used to get away after beating and shooting a sweepstakes employee.

The sheriff’s office says around 2:30 a.m. last Friday two men with guns tried to enter and rob G Palace Sweepstakes on Highway 11 in Bethel.

One employee was beaten and shot. The sheriff’s office didn’t say what kind of injuries that person suffered.

They say the suspects were in a black four-door Audi SUV that’s pictured in this story.

The suspects are considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers at 252-758-7777.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Luis Rosas, a Fort Bragg soldier was arrested after chasing people around the RDU terminal.
Fort Bragg soldier arrested for chasing people around RDU terminal
Fate Garner
Convicted felon charged with selling AR-15 to pawn shop
Finn, one of North Carolina's Outer Banks Wild Stallions was euthanized on Saturday morning.
Corolla Wild Horse Fund announces death of Wild Stallion
Luke Greenwood
DEPUTIES: Man who claimed to be wealthy Rockefeller busted in New Bern for fraud
James Graham
Kinston man charged with rape, kidnapping girl in Grifton

Latest News

Ukrainian born marine honored in Swansboro
Ukrainian born marine honored in Swansboro
Ukrainian born U.S. Marine honored in Swansboro
Ukrainian born marine honored in Swansboro
Zach's First Alert Forecast 03-16-2023
Operation Medicine Drop collects prescription drugs for disposal in Pitt County
Operation Medicine Drop collects prescription drugs for disposal in Pitt County