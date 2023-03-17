Pitt County Sheriff’s Office looking for suspects after sweepstakes employee beaten & shot

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office has released a picture of a vehicle they say suspects used to get away after beating and shooting a sweepstakes employee.

The sheriff’s office says around 2:30 a.m. last Friday two men with guns tried to enter and rob G Palace Sweepstakes on Highway 11 in Bethel.

One employee was beaten and shot. The sheriff’s office didn’t say what kind of injuries that person suffered.

They say the suspects were in a black four-door Audi SUV that’s pictured in this story.

The suspects are considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers at 252-758-7777.

