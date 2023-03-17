Advertise With Us
Pitt Community College opens summer Explore Summer Camps registration

Pitt Community College will have a variety of summer camps available.
By WITN Web Team
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 4:00 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - With Spring officially starting next week, Pitt Community College is already gearing up for its annual summer camps.

PCC says enrollment for the college’s Explore Summer Camps is now available for this summer.

According to the program’s director Lisa Webb, the camps have a variety of different programs that are available for children six to eighteen that cover a wide variety of interests. Webb said some of the programs included in this year’s lineup are digital music production, science, babysitting basics, leadership development, cybersecurity, game design, and creating special effects for YouTube videos

Webb says costs, start dates, and capacities vary, and registration is offered on a first-come, first-served basis. Fees range from $21 to $190 and include a T-shirt.

Webb says fees are nonrefundable unless a camp is canceled by the college. Parents can contact Webb at (252) 493-7317 to register and pay for the camps.

The first round of Explore Camp begins June 12

