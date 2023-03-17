Pasquatank deputies: arrests made in jail parking lot assault

Advertise With Us
By WITN Web Team
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 5:25 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
PASQUATANK COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Pasquatank investigators say they have arrested three people who they say assaulted a man in the Albemarle jail parking lot.

Deputies say that Brian Modlin was at the jail Wednesday evening to bond someone out when he claimed he was assaulted in the parking lot by two men and a woman who he says punched him in the face and then kicked him in his head after he fell down. Several items were taken from Modlin’s wallet and thrown into a storm drain.

Deputies investigating the assault say they have arrested three people they believe carried out the assault. Jeremy Lassiter, Joseph Lassiter, and Brittany Lassiter were all arrested and charged with assault inflicting serious injury and common law robbery. Both men were released after each posted a $15,000 secured bond. Brittany Lassiter was released after posting a $5,000 secured bond.

