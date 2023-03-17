Advertise With Us
NC State men’s basketball falls to Creighton in NCAA tournament first round

Farmville Central product Smith had 32 points for Wolfpack
Creighton guard Trey Alexander, front, picks up a loose ball as North Carolina State forward Ernest Ross pursues in the first half of a first-round college basketball game in the men's NCAA Tournament Friday, March 17, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/John Leyba)(John Leyba | AP)
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 6:34 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
DENVER (AP) - Ryan Kalkbrenner scored a career-high 31 points and sixth-seeded Creighton overcame an abysmal 3-point shooting day to fend off No. 11 seed North Carolina State 72-63 on Friday in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

The 7-foot-1 Kalkbrenner did a little bit of everything for the Bluejays, which included hitting a big 3-pointer on a day the team finished 3 of 20 from long range.

The slender Kalkbrenner had six dunks and 10 rebounds, and North Carolina State big men D.J. Burns Jr. and Ebenezer Dowuona were hampered by foul trouble.

Next up for the Bluejays (22-12) is third-seeded Baylor in the second round in the South Region. The Bears beat Santa Barbara in the early game.

Leading 62-59, Baylor Scheierman drained a 3-pointer with 2:23 remaining to give Creighton some separation. A pair of free throws for Kalkbrenner, a block by Trey Alexander and another basket from Scheierman - complete with blowing the crowd a kiss - and the Bluejays were on their way to a hard-earned win.

Terquavion Smith led the Wolfpack (23-11) with 32 points. The team started slow, going 0 for 8 from the field to open the game, and never found its rhythm from deep. It was 3 for 14 from 3-point range.

It’s been quite a turnaround for a North Carolina State team that went 11-21 last season.

INJURY REPORT

Creighton forward Mason Miller, the son of longtime NBA player Mike Miller, left the game in the first half after hurting his right ankle.

JAM SESSION

Burns released a single titled “Beast Boy” before the game. The track reflects on his drive on the court along with giving a shoutout to his teammates. Burns had two points and four rebounds.

