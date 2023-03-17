Advertise With Us
Meet Bubba: A lovable, adoptable 3-legged dog

Meet 4-year-old Bubba
By WITN Web Team and Courtney Bunting
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 10:30 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
BEULAVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Wagon Tails Farm is featuring one of their loving pets who’s available for adoption.

Meet Bubba - the four-year-old Rottweiler who’s been through a lot in his short life but is still as sweet as can be.

He has three legs due to a gunshot injury after he got loose from his previous owner’s yard.

Bubba is playful and loyal but can also be very independent. He will be a great fit for a home without other pets or children.

He is fully vaccinated, neutered and house and crate trained. His adoption fee is $300.

Bubba does struggle to trust men, but he warms up to them over time.

Wagon Tails Farm rescues a variety of animals. If you’re interested in seeing all of their adoptable pets, you can head to their website.

